Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.77.

BPMC opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,054 shares of company stock worth $5,014,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

