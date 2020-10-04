BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.28.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.