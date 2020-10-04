BMO Capital Markets Increases Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.70

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.54.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

TSE CS opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $564.63 million and a PE ratio of -38.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.