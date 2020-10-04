Bobby S. Shackouls Sells 53,335 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 53,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $12,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

