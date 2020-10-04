Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

