Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.19.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

