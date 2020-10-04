Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.19.

NYSE:BA opened at $168.08 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 390.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

