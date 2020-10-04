Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

