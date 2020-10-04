Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.