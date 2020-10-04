BOMB Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $534,031.93 and $58,608.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,659.68 or 1.00250756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000675 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00152759 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,857 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

