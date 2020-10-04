BonusCloud Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $622,857.60 and $48.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.05278154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033468 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.