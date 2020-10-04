BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

