BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHOOY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 25th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $94.10 on Thursday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

