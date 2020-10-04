BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock remained flat at $$94.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.66. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.