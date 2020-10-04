botXcoin (BOTX) Price Tops $0.0869

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a total market cap of $141.80 million and approximately $100,817.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

