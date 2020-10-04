BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $8,587.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005683 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

