Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,672,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

