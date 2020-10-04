Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.
BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,672,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.