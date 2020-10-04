Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of BCOV opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after buying an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

