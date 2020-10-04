Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brinker International by 23.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,708. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

