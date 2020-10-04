Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.92.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,574,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,940 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

