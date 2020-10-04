Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,406. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 754,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

