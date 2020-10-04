Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $38.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $104.80 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $102.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $128.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.65 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 1,004,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

