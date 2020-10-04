Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $2.68. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $3.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 177,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

