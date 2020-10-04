Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will post $7.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $24.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.22 billion to $25.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

