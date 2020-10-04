Brokerages Anticipate Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $136.77. 234,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,332. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

