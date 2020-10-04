Brokerages Anticipate Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 973,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $35.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

