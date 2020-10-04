Brokerages Anticipate Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.95. Etsy reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.63. 3,783,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,199 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $136,362.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,941.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,294 shares of company stock valued at $25,533,072. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

