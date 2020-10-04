Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $279.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.85 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $287.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,519. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

