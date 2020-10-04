Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 81,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

