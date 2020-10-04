Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post $12.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $15.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $51.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.76 million, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

AJX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 124,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,150. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.