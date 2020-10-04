Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post $12.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $15.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $51.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.76 million, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%.
AJX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 124,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,150. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
