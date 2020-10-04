Brokerages Anticipate Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,799 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,592.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at $45,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 70.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,441,000 after acquiring an additional 828,875 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 25.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,705.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

