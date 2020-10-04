Brokerages Expect 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 Finance’s earnings. 360 Finance reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 360 Finance.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $472.75 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth about $607,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.71. 360 Finance has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

