Brokerages Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $4.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $25.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 million to $28.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.92 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADRO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $77,629.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at $667,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at $291,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,246 shares of company stock worth $112,918. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 669,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

