Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.52 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to announce sales of $442.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $426.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELY. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $444,000.

ELY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 789,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

