Brokerages Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $19.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $19.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after buying an additional 407,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

