Brokerages Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.46. DXC Technology posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.