Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the highest is $4.07 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 2,784,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after buying an additional 518,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,988,000 after buying an additional 228,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.