Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $14.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $15.78 million. OptiNose reported sales of $12.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $51.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.63 million, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $124.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OptiNose by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OptiNose by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 242,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,144. The stock has a market cap of $182.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

