Brokerages Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $35.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Phreesia posted sales of $32.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $141.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $142.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.45 million, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $174.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,131,477.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,933. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Phreesia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phreesia by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 422,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,675. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

