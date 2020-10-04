Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 242,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,200. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $403.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 5.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 22.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 30.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 81.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

