Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $403.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.90 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $428.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 18.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pure Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Pure Storage by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 2,752,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

