Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will announce $823.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.10 million. Ryerson posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 155,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.89. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 213.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

