Brokerages Expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Veritiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.91. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

