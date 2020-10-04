Brokerages Expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.
VRTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.91. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.
