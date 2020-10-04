Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

VNOM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 417,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,330 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

