Brokerages Set Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,552,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Accuray by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 1,689,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,063. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

