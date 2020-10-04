Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) PT at $53.62

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $279,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,245 shares of company stock worth $9,767,630. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

