Brokerages Set Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,916,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,546,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

