Brokerages Set Danone SA (EPA:BN) Target Price at €69.04

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.71 ($80.83).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €55.06 ($64.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.16 and a 200 day moving average of €59.79. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

