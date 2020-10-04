Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €10.98

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.98 ($12.91).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.59. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

