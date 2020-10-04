Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €10.98

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.98 ($12.91).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.59. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.