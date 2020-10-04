Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) PT at $25.60

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 480,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,065. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 686,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

